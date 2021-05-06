ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The third child of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Pastor Dare Adeboye is dead.

Pastor Dare, who would have turned 43 next month June 9, 2021, was a life coach, visionary leader, motivator, bridge builder and first son of Baba Adeboye.

According to information posted by Church Gist on Thursday, it explained that, “Dare was a Youth Provincial Pastor in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

“He was also described in 2020 as one of the most influential youth pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide,” it added.

Details Later….