The House of Representatives has earmarked five per cent of revenue generated from the power sector for the host communities where power is being generated.

The provision is contained in a Bill which has been passed for second reading by the House.

The piece of legislation seeks to amend the Electric Power Sector Reforms Act, 2005 to provide for the reservation of five per cent of all revenue accruing from power generated by all power generating companies in Nigeria (GenCos) for the development of their host communities.

