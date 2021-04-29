By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Security Council has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the entire 23 local government areas of the state with effect from Thursday, April 29, 2021, over the rising spate of insecurity.

Announcing the curfew in a state-wide broadcast, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said the decision to impose the dusk-to-dawn curfew on the entire State was taken after an exhaustive deliberation by the Council in the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike recalled that on April 28, 2021, the State Security Council, in consideration of the recent attacks on security personnel in Ikwerre and Abua/Odual local government areas, had imposed a night time curfew on all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States.

The governor stated that after a review of the present security situation, there are possibilities of further deadly attacks on hard and soft targets across the state.

He added that it has become imperative for the State Government to take further necessary measures to secure the State and safeguard lives and property.

Wike said: “Accordingly, the State Security Council has, today, after exhaustive deliberation, decided and advised that a state wide curfew on human and vehicular movements be imposed as part of additional measures to prevent the faceless criminals from unleashing their deadly actions.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed on the entire 23 local government areas of the state prohibiting any human and or vehicular movement within or any part of the State from 10.00pm to 6.00am from today 29th April 2021 until further notice.”

The governor emphasised that in taking the decision and other drastic measures at this time, the state government’s singular intention was to secure the state and guarantee the protection of lives and property.

He urged everyone in the state to be vigilant and promptly report every suspicious movement in their neighbourhood to the security agencies for immediate actions.