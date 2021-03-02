BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

The former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Tuesday, met former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a closed-door meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Saraki, whose convoy arrived the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta at around 12:12 p.m on Tuesday, went straight to meeting with Obasanjo at the Pent House of his OOPL in Abeokuta.

Though details of their meeting still remain sketchy as at the time of filling this report, feelers however, have it that the visit of the former Kwara State governor may not be unconnected with the ongoing reconciliatory moves within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP recalled that though former president Obasanjo had declared that he would no longer be involved in partisan politics, Saraki’s visit may however, be a way of seeking the former president’s advice on the way forward for PDP since Saraki is the Chairman of the the party’s reconciliation committee.