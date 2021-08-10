Foremost security expert and chairman, Trans-World Security Systems, Chief Ona Ekhomu, is dead.

Ekhomu, aged 66 years, was said to have died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos on Monday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that his wife contacted his colleagues in the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) a fortnight ago and notified them that Ekhomu contracted COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She notified industry players that he had contracted COVID and solicited prayers for her husband. But this morning we received the sad news of his passing on Monday night,” a source said.

Ekhomu contributed in no small measure to the security sector of the nation, writing columns and sharing his vast knowledge on security at different fora.

Born on March 26, 1955 in Irrua, Edo State, Ekhomu was the first chartered security professional in West Africa.

He held dual citizenship of the United States and Nigeria. He first went to the United States in 1975.

The son of Augustine Ogbeni and Cecilia Edowaye Ekhomu had a Diploma from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 1974, Bachelor Summa Cum laude Voorhees College, 1977, Master of Arts Iowa State University,1979 and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Pittsburgh in 1985.