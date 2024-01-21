In a joint operation, the Federal Capital Territory Police anti-kidnapping squad, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, successfully rescued five out of the six Al-Kadriyar sisters abducted from the Bwari area of Abuja in early January.

The kidnap victims from Zuma 1 area in the Bwari Area Council were rescued from the Kajuru forest in Kaduna State around 11:30 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Also freed were four members of lawyer Oladosu Ariyo family, the wife and three other children, kidnapped in the Dutse area of the capital.

The kidnappers killed Folashade Ariyo, a 13 year old, who was initially kidnapped with them, just as they killed one of Al-Kadriyar’s daughters, identified as Najeeba. She was a 400 level student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the news and commended the efforts of the security operatives involved in the rescue mission.

Expressing gratitude to Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun for deploying the newly commissioned Special Intervention Squad, which enhanced the security architecture of the FCT, Commissioner of Police for FCT Command, CP Haruna Garba, stressed the command’s commitment to sustaining robust security deployment in the region.

CP Haruna Garba urged the people of FCT to utilise emergency lines for reporting suspicious activities promptly. The provided contact numbers include 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, along with PCB: 09022222352.

Recall that the sisters were abducted alongside their dad and some residents of the community.

Their father was immediately released and ordered to pay about N60 million ransom for the children.

One of the sisters, Nabeeha was later killed by the abductors for non prompt payment of the ransom.