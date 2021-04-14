By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba, as the Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

However, before Shaba’s confirmation, Senator Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North) had drew the attention of the Senate concerning a petition written against the nominee, insisting that the process be stood down pending the consideration of the petition.

But the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the petition should not stop the confirmation of Shaba if he is cleared by the Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

“Even if the nominee is appointed and the petitioner prove himself concerning the allegations, the confirmed person should be sacked,” Lawan said.

Earlier, while presenting the committee’s report on Shaba, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Lilian Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra) said the nominee showed evidence of more than 25 years of research, tax clearance and good conduct.

“The nominee was interrogated with satisfactory response and should be appointed as the Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA),” Ekwunife said.

Also, the deputy chief whip of the Senate, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, said the committee did a thorough job, adding that Shaba served in the agency from the inception and should be confirmed.

“It is not good to bring someone outside an organisation to head it when there are qualified people in the system,” Abdullahi said.

Also, the deputy leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Boroface, said he was aware of the agency having served as the committee chairman in the past.

He described Shaba as detribalised while appealing to his colleagues to support the recommendation of the committee and confirm him.

“The nomination of Dr Halilu Ahmad Shaba as the Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) is hereby confirmed,” Lawan ruled thereafter after a majority voice vote in support of the confirmation.