Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th Assembly from 2015-2019, has eventually joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Sani who was Senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 could not return to the Senate in 2019 when he had unresolved issues with the Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and was unable to get the party’s ticket, forcing him to defect to the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) under which he contested for the same seat but lost the election.

Only recently he dumped the PRP after which he said he was in consultation to determine his next line of action, until the present development that he has pitched his tent with the PDP ahead of the 2023 general election.

It is not clear what position he will be vying for come 2023 but rumours has it that he might be seeking for an executive position in the state or possibly a return to the Senate.

Confirming his defection, his close aide, Malam Suleiman Ahmed confirmed that “it is true that distinguished Senator Shehu Sani has finally settled to join the PDP but official ceremony and reception will be in the next two weeks all things being equal.”

He said the former lawmaker confirmed his defection on Thursday, September 16, 2021 when he had a meeting with relevant PDP stakeholders in Kaduna.