No fewer than 105 persons suspected to be political thugs were on Tuesday evening arrested by soldiers at a border community between Ekiti State to Osun state.

The suspects were apprehended by the military men at Ita Ore, in Efon Alaaye, Efon local government area of Ekiti State.

Efon Alaaye shares border with Ijebu Ijesa town in Oriade local government area of Osun State.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abutu said that the suspects were being transported with five 18-passenger buses and were driving along Ijebu Ijesa-Ita Ore road, when they were intercepted and arrested Tuesday evening, by soldiers.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons like locally made pistols, cutlasses and others.

“They were arrested at military checkpoint mounted at Ita-Ore in Efon Tuesday evening. They were loaded with five 18-passeger buses coming from another state to Ekiti when the primaries of parties were about to hold.

“The suspects are still with the military personnel and it is expected that they will be handed over to us soon,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO, however, assured that the command’s detectives will thoroughly investigate the matter and prosecute those involved.

Meanwhile, the accreditation of delegates for the PDP governorship primary was ongoing at the Pastoral Centre, along Ikere road, Ado Ekiti as the time of this report.

There was heavy presence of security operatives including, armed policeman, men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Security (DSS) and others at the Eagle Hall, Ado Ekiti, venue of the party’s governorship primary election.

A five-man electoral committee, chaired by the Akwa Ibom state governor, Chief Udom Emmanuel, is to conduct Special State Congress.

Other members of the committee include H.E. Erelu Olusola Obada (Member), Hon. Michael Mku (Member), Barr. Ibrahim Khalid (Member) and Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu (Member/Secretary).