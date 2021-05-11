BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

The governors of southern Nigeria on Tuesday pulled rank over the ravaging security crisis in the country, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians and restore the confidence of the people.

The governors, comprising those of the South South, South East and South West, called for the convoking of a national dialogue to arrest concerns of over none-inclusiveness in the polity.

The governors also banned open grazing in the southern region, called for restructuring of the country, establishment of state police and the review of revenue allocation formula.

The governors made these resolutions when they met at the Government House in Asaba, Delta State, over the rising insecurity across the country.

Reading a 12-point communique after the meeting, chairman of the Southern State Governors Forum, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said “the incursion of of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe Security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security. Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria.”

He noted that the development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflicts between migrating herders and local populations in the South.

The Ondo governor added that given that scenario, it has become imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South, including movement of cattle by foot.