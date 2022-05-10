The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have presented a new payment platform to the federal government with which they want to be paid.

The platform, known as University Peculiar Payroll Payment System (U3PS) was presented to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, in Abuja on Tuesday,

Recall that the two unions like the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had rejected the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), introduced by the federal government for the payment of workers’ salaries.

While ASUU had came up with the University Transparency Accountability System (UTAS), the JAC of SSANU and NASU opted for U3PS.

Details Later…