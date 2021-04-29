ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Katsina State governor , Aminu Masari has stated that the declaration of a state of emergency won’t solve the insecurity in the country.

He spoke to State House correspondents on Thursday afternoon after meeting with the Chief of staff to the president, Pro Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa .

The governor also appealed to Nigerians to stop politicizing security issues.

Recall that the House of Representatives had on Tuesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in the security sector to effectively tackle the raging and ravaging insecurity in the country.

… details later