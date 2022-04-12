A lecturer with the Department of Psychology, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State, Sani Muhammad Mazadu and a tailor, Safiyanu Sa’id, have been confirmed dead during a clash between two rival groups popularly known as Sara Suka around Yankwaba in Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

According to Jamilu Abdullahi Mazadu, a relative of the lecturer, who confirmed the sad incident to journalists in Jos on Tuesday, he said the unfortunate incident has been reported at the Anguwan Rogo Police Divisional Headquarters.

He said policemen had visited the family of the deceased while one of the hoodlums had been arrested.

Mazadu said the deceased was about to complete his PhD before the sad incident occurre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The death of Sani has indeed shocked everyone of us but we believe that Almighty Allah has permitted that he would no longer be with us any more. He and the other victim have been buried this morning. We pray Allah forgive them.

“He was a very jovial and friendly person,he added,” he said.