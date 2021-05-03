BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A 42-year-old man, identified as Nnamdi Okafor, has been arrested by security operatives for allegedly sponsoring the recent deadly attacks in Imo State.

In some of the attacks, policemen, police stations and other government facilities, including the Owerri Correctional Centre, were targeted.

Also, the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma, was also attacked few days ago by gunmen who killed two security guards attached to the governor and burnt the building.

The suspect was reportedly arrested at Aboha-Ohi around Lifeline Assembly, Owerri-Orlu Road in the state.

It was learnt that security operatives had been watching Okafor for some time before his arrest.

The suspect was also identified as a director of Pecubel Hotel in the state.

It was also gathered that some others had been arrested in connection to the deadly attacks in Imo with one of the ring leaders’ name given as Izuchukwu Ohaeri.

He is said to be 31 year-old and from Isiwenke, Amakohia in the Ihitte Uboma local government area of Imo State.