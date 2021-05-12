BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos |

Most parts of the country were early today (Wednesday) May 12, thrown into darkness following what the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, described as total collapse of the national grid.

According to a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs of the Commission, the incident occured at about 11.01am today.

Mba blamed the collapse on voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

She said, engineers from the Commission immediately commenced grid recovery from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe Transmission Station, Abuja through Shiroro Katampe line at 11.29 am and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Oshogbo and parts of Lagos.

She said while the grid restoration gradually progresses to other parts of the the country the Commission has launched investigation into the cause of the voltage collapse that precipitated the failure.

The Commission also appealed to Nigerians to be patient as adequate measures are being made to restore electricity across the country.

Meanwhile, electricity is being gradually restored to parts of Lagos state.

Already Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed it received power from one of its stations at 12:25pm.

The DisCo said that whenever there’s a collapse, they don’t restore all at the same time to prevent another collapse. What happens is that they start restoring each of the transmission stations one after the other so ensure stability one of its technal officers told our correspondent.