By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The interministerial taskforce for the completion of the Digital Switch Over (DSO)of the federal government will help in creating 1 million jobs, minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said.

According to the minister, if the digital switch over is completed, Radio and Television stations in Nigeria will generate $1 billion of advertising on a yearly basis.

He disclosed that the council approves the payment of N9.4 billion for the programme to be role out in as many states as possible.

Speaking at a press conference holding at the Obasanjo hall, office of the Head of Service, Mohammed said with the released of funds by the federal executive council, they have no excuse but to complete the DSO.

The list of the ministerial taskforce includes: 1. Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Chairman);

2. Prof. Armstrong Idachaba (National Broadcasting Commission)

3. Engineer Edward Amana (Digiteam);

4. Dr. Tunde Adegbola (Digiteam);

5. Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim (Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria);

6. Engineer Sadeeq Musa (ITS);

7. Mr. Godfrey Ohuabunwa (Set-Top-Box Manufacturers); who is also standing in for the BON Chair

8. Dr. Lekan Fadolapo (APCON);

9 Ms. Aisha Shehu Omar (Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning);

10. Mr J. O. Attah (Nigeria Customs Service); represented here by Mr Dalhatu

11. Mr. Nnanna Ibom (Federal Ministry of Information and Culture);

12. Engineer Olusegun Yakubu (Pinnacle Communications);

13. And Mr. Joe Mutah (Federal Ministry of Information and Culture) who will serve as Secretary.

Mohammed said the Ministerial Task Force is saddled with the responsibility of driving the federal government’s Digital Switch Over project