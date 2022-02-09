Suspected terrorists in yet another fresh attack, have killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Magama Police Division in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

The attackers who were said to have entrapped the security operatives in an early morning attack on Wednesday, which led to the death of DSP Rano.

A credible source told LEADERSHIP that the bandits attacked Magama Jibia, a border community between Nigeria and Niger Republic, where the late DPO was leading a squad of Policemen to repel an invasion.

“The DPO was killed immediately while some of the police officers were wounded. An Army officer, who is in charge of the soldiers stationed in Jibia, was also part of the convoy but he escaped with gunshots,” the source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State Police Command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isa, who confirmed the attack and the killing of the DPO, however, was yet to issue an official statement or give details of the attack at the time of filing this report.

ADVERTISEMENT