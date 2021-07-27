Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, on Tuesday, released photos of two soldiers and a Yobe State Liaison officer they abducted along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway on Sunday afternoon.

The insurgents also released the identity cards of their abductees.

Two of the cards belong to Mai Lalle, one for Mustapha while the other belongs to Lance Corporal Oyediran Adedotun of the Nigeria Army.

The ID card of the fourth abductee was not sighted from the list of the cards displayed by the insurgents.

Two the victims were earlier abducted on Saturday along the same Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

LEADERSHIP gathered that while the Yobe official, Mai Lalle and his friend, Mustapaha, were travelling to Maiduguri, the two Army personnel were, however, traveling on a pass permit to Kano in a commercial car.

There are fears that terrorists in the North-East are now posing as commercial drivers, thereby driving the unsuspecting passengers to their dens.