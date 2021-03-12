By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club side, Akwa United FC were involved in a ghastly accident this morning in Enugu.

The players and officials of the club are on their way to Kaduna to honour their Matchday 15 of the NPFL against Jigawa Golden Stars when the accident occurred.

Confirming the road crash, Akwa United media officer Mfon Patrick said players and officials sustained injuries.

“We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars.

“Players and officials have sustained injuries,” he said.

He added that a player and two officials have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

“One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident was not disclosed at the time of filing this report.