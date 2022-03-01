Two prominent traditional rulers in the South-west, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, have waded into the rift between the national leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his godson and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The prominent monarchs met with the minister over his rift with his political benefactor in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The meeting, it was gathered, became important following Aregbesola’s public outburst against Tinubu and his successor in office, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, during the build-up to the February 2022 APC governorship primary election in the state.

It was also learnt that the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA), had also waded into the matter.

Sources said it was Aregbesola, who asked the two prominent monarchs to resolve his feud with Tinubu, who is eyeing the presidential ticket of the APC in the 2023 elections.

