A former member of House of Representatives and Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Group Council, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, has announced plan to quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin, who represented Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State, was lately an ardent supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential aspiration.

The former federal lawmaker, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Saturday evening, said he has done his best for APC and it was time to move on, promising to announce his new political party in the next 24 hours.

Jibrin wrote: “I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course. Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin”

Surprisingly, Jibrin had earlier on Friday and Saturday tweeted twice respectively, suggesting he was committed to the aspirations of Tinubu and that of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the platform of APC.

He had wrote on Friday: “Some preparatory works for our party APC and political aspirations of my Governor Ganduje, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu and myself earlier today my home town of Kofa, Kano. The fire works never even start..still testing Microphone. #Ganduje2023 #Tinubu2023 #AbdulABMJ2023 #EyeOnTheBall.”

Earlier on Saturday, he also wrote: “HON ABDULMUMIN JIBRIN KOFA CONTINUE POLITICAL CONSULTATION IN KANO in support of our great party APC, political aspirations of Governor Ganduje, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his goodself in Kano. #EyeOnTheBall.”