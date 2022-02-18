At least 17 persons were on Friday confirmed dead in an accident which occurred in the early hours of Friday along the Lagos Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which happened at the Ishara bridge axis of the Remo North local government area of Ogun State, involved a passengers’ Mazda bus with registration number: ZT 28 KLD and and an unmarked petroleum tanker.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State command, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the crash to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the accident occurred around 5am, stressing that the actual number of people involved in the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Umar attributed the accident to “route violation and dangerous driving”, which he said resulted into an head-on collision afterwhich the vehicles eventually went up in flame.

Noting that the Mazda passengers’ bus was moving from Lagos inbound Ibadan, in Oyo State, while the petroleum tanker truck was inbound Lagos from Ibadan, the FRSC boss explained that the command could not really ascertain which of the vehicles was at fault.

Describing the crash as avoidable one had the two drivers exercised caution and obeyed the traffic rules and regulations, Umar added that only one male, one female and one female child could only be identified out of the deceased.

He commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC in Ogere for more information about the crash.

