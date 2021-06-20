The Nigerian Army has said that troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in the North-East deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) of 152 Battalion Kumshe, on Sunday, foiled attack and killed six terrorists.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the terrorists mounted on four Gun Trucks and several motorcycles attempted to infiltrate and attack the camp through the northern part of the troops’ deployment.

He said the troops engaged the terrorista with fierce fire resulting in the instant killing of six Boko Haram Terrorists.

He said while the terrorists withdrew in total disarray, the troops captured six AK47 Rifles, one hand held grenade, assorted drugs and other First Aid items.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, who lauded the troops’ high level of alertness and fighting spirit, urged them to sustain the momentum and ensure that the remnants of terrorists hibernating in the area are completely cleared.