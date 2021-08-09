The Nigerian Army said troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI in the North-East successfully foiled a dawn attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists on Damboa town on Sunday.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the terrorists in the early hours of August 8, 2021 made a futile effort to infiltrate the town, as they were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops.

He said the terrorists suffered debilitating gunshot wounds from troops’ fire while attempting to infiltrate the town with unconfirmed numbers of foot soldiers and some mounted on motorcycles, forcing them to beat the retreat in disarray.

He said while the troops were currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists, however, in the exchange of fire that ensued, two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire.

The Army high command, therefore, commended troops of Operation HADIN KAI for their vigilance and swift response in quelling the attack and also urged them not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered enormous depletion in manpower as a result of ongoing air and artillery bombardments.

The Army spokesperson, therefore, assured the law abiding people of North-East of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts.

He further called on the people of the region to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing Counter Terrorism/Insurgency operations in the area.