Troops of Joint Task Force North-East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have killed scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in two different encounters in Borno State.

A statement by the director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops deployed alongside Cameroonian Defence Force killed four ISWAP/BHTs at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wulgo, on October 18, 2021.

The feat he said was achieved when the troops successfully foiled an attempted infiltration of the terrorists group into the camp, while on a patrol to dominate their area of responsibility.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists with overwhelming volume of fire and spontaneous reinforcement from the Battalion Headquarters, compelling them to retreat.

He added that three terrorists were killed following exploitation along the terrorists’ route of withdrawal.

The troops recovered three AK 47 rifles, six magazines and 50 rounds of 7.62mm special.

In another development, four ISWAP/BHTs terrorists were killed around 151 Battalion location.

He said, “the terrorists were burnt beyond recognition, as their Gun truck mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns ran over Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device.”

General Nwachukwu said troops are currently conducting further exploitation ahead of the location to clear any surviving terrorist.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while commending the efforts of the troops further charged them to remain aggressive and focused, as they dominate their areas of operational responsibility, in order to ensure complete extermination of the terrorists and restoration of normalcy.