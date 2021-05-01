By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu |

A heavy duty truck that has rammed into 10 women along the Nkwommiri market road on the busy Anara – Orlu Expressway in the Nwangele local government area of Imo State, killing 10 of them on the spot.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 12noon.

The women were trading when the truck while ascending the hill lost control and rammed into traders, leaving many heavily wounded.

Already grief has enveloped the Nkwommiri community.

Youth leader of the community, Adolphus Adolphus, told LEADERSHIP that many were also trapped by the truck while others were crushed into the nearby river.

He said: “This has never happened before, in less than 10 minutes, the community lost ten mothers and many were badly injured.”

When contacted, the Imo State Police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, saying 10 people lost their lives while rescue mission was ongoing to save others.