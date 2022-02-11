Director of Operations of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Malam Dauda, has been assasinated by yet-to-be identified gunmen early hours of Friday.

Dauda was killed at his residence in Barakallahu community of Igabi local government area, Kaduna State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Barakallahu community is located along the ever-busy Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, just few kilometers away from Kaduna metropolis.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who came in their numbers, made their way into the deceased’s private residence through a different way other than the gate where the guard was stationed, and killed him without carting away any valuable from the house.

It was further gathered that the gunmen after killing the top official, on their way, also attacked a nearby community but there was no casualty recorded.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the District Head of the community, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, said the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Rigachikun and Barnawa Police Divisions, who are residents of the community, have visited the scene of the crime.

According to him, “This is simply a case of assassination because they went to only the victim’s house, killed him and left the community, they did not take anything in his house neither did they attack the guard and his wife.

“Even the other village that was attacked, no life was lost, they just caused commotion and left. We feel they just did that to make it look like the usual attack.

“We have been facing various security breaches in the community informed by the vast ungoverned land taken over by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). You know we were in court, we won at the High Court but they appealed the case at the Appeal Court here in Kaduna.”

He, therefore, called on the state government to intervene in the matter between the community and NAF over the vast land which he said has remained a hiding place for criminals.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, could not be reached on his mobile phone as at the time of filing the report.