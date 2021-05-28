Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have attacked Umutu Police Divisional Headquarters in Ukwuani local government area of Delta State in the wee hours of Friday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Police station was not torched but the gunmen succeeded in killing two Police constables who were on duty at the time.

It was also not clear if the gunmen carted away arms and ammunition from the police station.

Our correspondent learnt that the gunmen stormed the community from Ndemili axis to attack the Police personnel.

When contacted for comments this Friday morning, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, Ali Muhammed Ali said: “No comments for now. I’m doing something for now.”

Also, the acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, did not pick phone calls, neither did he respond to text messages sent to him for confirmation of the incident.

Details Later…