Unknown gunmen Sunday morning attacked a team of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives on duty along the Ezzamgbo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, killing one of the personnel and seriously injuring one other.

A credible source, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the ground of anonymity, said that the incident happened at about 3am on Sunday, adding that the gunmen after carrying out the attack escaped.

The source further disclosed that the gunmen also collected one riffle from the officers while the NDLEA patrol Hilux Van was burnt by the attackers.

The source said, “On 20th Feb. 2022, Sunday morning at about 300hrs at Drug checkpoint along Enugu Abakaliki highway Ezzangbo, unknown gunmen attacked Drug law enforcement agents and shot two drug officers on duty.

“One officer killed while the other one was shot on the leg which fractured his leg. One riffle collected, one patrol Hilux Van burnt. The names of the victims not yet disclosed.”

Leadership also gathered that the attack was carried out at a place not too far away from a Military checkpoint along the expressway.

The attack is coming barely six days after three policemen were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Ezillo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State.

It would also be recalled that the three policemen were gunned down in front of the Ezillo police station having mounted a roadblock along the expressway.

The policemen were at roadblock for the routine stop and search operation when the gunmen stormed the place and opened fire on them, killing three of the men.

Just like the attack on officials of the Drug Law Enforcement Agents that was carried out at about 3am, the Ezziloo attack was carried out at about 12 midnight.

Ezzilo in Ishielu local government area of the state is about few kilometers to Ezzamgbo where the latest attack was carried out by gunmen.

When contacted, the NDLEA Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Command, Mr. Audu Benji, said he was in a meeting and will get back to our reporter after the meeting.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loverth Odah, did not pick calls put across to her as at the time of filing this report.