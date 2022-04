Unidentified gunmen have attacked an Army patrol van in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

It was learnt the incident happened in the early hours of Friday when the soldiers were on routine patrol.

The attackers were said to have laid an ambush for the unsuspecting soldiers.

The incident occurred at the popular Tonimas junction, Osisioma LGA axis, on Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.