Unknown gunmen have kidnapped an Ilorin Emirate traditional chief, Dr. Zubair Folorunsho Oba.

Oba, who is the Magaji Erubu in Balogun Fulani, Ilorin South local government area of Kwara State, was abducted along Ilorin – Afon road on Thursday night.

The traditional chief is also the Chief Medical Director of Fadimah Hospital, Balogun Fulani, Ilorin.

A relation of the abducted chief, who confirmed the development, said the suspected kidnappers have not ommunicated with the members of their family.

The abductee’s relation who pleaded anonymity broke down in tears, saying: “That’s how we see it. We woke up this morning (Friday) to hear that our father has been kidnapped. The kidnappers are yet to reach out to us. We are confused.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the abduction of the traditional chief.

Ajayi said the commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation, rescue and arrest of the suspected kidnappers.

“The kidnap incident is confirmed. The commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation, rescue and arrest of the kidnappers immediately he got the information,” the PPRO added.