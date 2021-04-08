By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday night kidnapped the chairman of Okrika local government area of Rivers State, Hon. Philemon Kingoli, in Port Harcourt.

This is as gunmen suspected to be cultists on that same night shot and killed two people at an hotel located in Old Port Harcourt township.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Kingoli, who recently lost his second term bid on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was kidnapped along Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, was yet to confirm the incident at press time.

Meanwhile, two people were on Wednesday killed while several others sustained gunshot wounds when gunmen suspected to be cultists attacked an hotel, located along Victoria Street in old Port Harcourt.

The development caused fear and panic amongst the residents of Old Port Harcourt Township, making some of them to scamper for their dear lives.

Meanwhile, the state police command has deployed some policemen to the area to maintain law and order.