Three policemen were Monday night shot dead by an unidentified gunmen at Ezillo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State.

A source, who confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP on the ground of anonymity, said that the three policemen were gunned down in front of the Ezillo police station having mounted a roadblock along the highway.

The source said that the policemen were at the roadblock for the routine stop and search operation when the gunmen stormed the place and opened fire on them, killing three of the them.

The attack according to the source was carried out late Monday night when residents of the area were still celebrating their Valentine’s nightout and parties.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that the gunmen were also later repelled as they were unable to gain access into the Police Area Command which is situated inside the Ishielu local government secretariat.

The shooting caused panic and tension within the area as people and shop owners at the Ezillo Junction which is few meters away from the checkpoint, all scampered for safety.

Road users, according to the source, also abandoned their vehicles and ran for their dear lives as the gunmen were said to have operated in a commando-style.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loverth Odah, confirmed the attack but did not give details of the casualty.

She, however, said that a detachment of Police personnel has gone to visit the scene of the incident, adding that the command would give details of the attack after the visit.

It would be recalled that for over a period of more than six months, Ebonyi State hasn’t witnessed any killing of security personnel gunmen following the setting up of the EbubeAgu Security Network and the routine show of force by the security agencies in the state.

The resurgence of killings in the South-East especially that of security personnel has become worrisome just as fear and apprehension has continue to grip residents of the region.