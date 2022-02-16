An early Wednesday morning attack by unknown gunmen at a new abattoir in Omumauzor in Ukwa West local government area of Abia State, has left seven persons dead and others injured.

LEADERSHIP reports that the attack occured barely one week after the abbattoir was relocated from Aba Waterside (Ahia Udele) following a truck accident which claimed six lives and property.

A reliable source in the community, which said the attack lasted over an hour, added that no fewer than 70 cows were killed and other valuables destroyed by the assailants.

Meantime, the chairman of the Ukwa West LGA, Chief Okey Kanu, has, in company of a team of combined security agents, visited the scene of the attack to ascertain the extent of the destruction.

As at press time, it was yet to be determined whether the deadly attack which has sent fears across the area and beyond was not unconnected with the illegal sit-at-home order declared by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The seperatist organisation has been insisting on the observance of the order across the South-East geopolitical zone any day its founder and leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, appears in court.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police public relations officer proved abortive.

However, a reliable source at Obehie Police Station confirmed the incident, adding that the casualty figure could be higher.

