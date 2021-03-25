By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

As part of efforts to end the squabbles between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates (UAE), with regards flights between both countries, the latter is considering the removal of the requirements for Rapid Antigen test for travelers at airports in Nigeria.

This is just as the country has issued some requirements for the Nigerian government to meet before the move is consolidated.

In a letter from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja issued Wednesday, with reference No.078/A/2021 among other things, requested that number of passengers from Nigeria to the UAE must not exceed 200 passengers for inbound flight from Nigeria for two weeks and that only direct flights between both countries are allowed.

The letter read,” The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja presents nits compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Protocol Department) of the Federal Re[public of Nigeria with reference to the Ministry Verbal Note No. K.521/2021 dated 16th February 2021 and the Embassy’s Note Verbal No. 049/A/2021 dated 23 February 2021.

“The embassy has the honor to convey the response of the competent authorities in the UAE regarding the ongoing flight halt between the UAE and Nigeria as well as the travel requirements for travelers to the UAE.

It further added that “The UAE Government has decided to remove the requirement for the Rapid Antigen test at the airports in Nigeria while demanding the following requirements: Number of passengers on inbound flights to the UAE must not exceed 200 passengers for two weeks. Only direct flights between the UAE and Nigeria are allowed. Passengers need to present a valid negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours before boarding. Provide the embassy with updated list of the approved PCR test centers by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the importance of ensuring the accuracy of the passengers’ information, contact details and place of stay during their visit in UAE”.