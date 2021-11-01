As the controversy over the impeachment of Hon. Nuhu Abok Ayuba as the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly rages on, some youths have besieged the Assembly complex as early as 6am on Monday to protest the impeachment.

Our correspondent gathered that the lawmakers were scheduled to meet at the Assembly complex Monday morning.

The youths carried placards bearing different inscriptions in support of the embattled Speaker.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Gov. Lalong Return Hon. Nuhu Abok” among others.

It was not yet clear what is going on inside the Assembly complex but one of the lawmakers told our correspondent that they were meeting within the complex.