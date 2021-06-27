Zamfara State governor, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, will on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

LEADERSHIP reports that an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmed, had earlier announced Matawalle’s defection to APC on his verified Facebook page on Sunday morning.

Ahmed wrote: “So Zamfara is back home! Welcome, Matawalle.”

LEADERSHIP can now report that arrangements have been perfected to receive the Zamfara State governor into the APC fold by the national leadership of the governing party.

According to an invitation letter addressed to critical party leaders and stakeholders, a copy of which was sighted by LEADERSHIP, Matawalle alongside his teeming supporters will be formally received into the APC at the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau, the state capital by 2pm on Tuesday.

The invitation letter, which was signed by the Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, was hinged on the fact that the invitees have contributed alot to the development of the party.

With this development, Matawalle would join the likes of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, who had recently dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.