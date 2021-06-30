Three Senators, elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, formally notified the Senate of their decision to dump the opposition PDP and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senators are the Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North); Lawal Anka (Zamfara West), and Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North).

This was disclosed in separate letters read on the floor of the Senate by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at Wednesday plenary.

The senators cited divisions in their former party as the reason for their decision.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nwaoboshi had dumped the PDP since last Friday when he was taken to President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Villa.

Nwaoboshi’s action may not be unconnected with his political differences with the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also, recall that the third Senator from Zamfara State, Senator Hassan Mohammad Gusau, had on Tuesday resigned from the PDP, without stating his next destination.

In a letter to the Senate leadership, he cited collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the Zamfara chapter of the PDP from the ward to the state levels, as his reasons for dumping the party.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that all the Zamfara Senators’ move was not unconnected with the developments in the state with the state governor, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, dumping PDP for APC on Tuesday.