Few days after it began it’s ICO on global exchange platforms, Zugacoin has again hit another milestone.

The process of cashing out ZUGACOIN from local currencies in major countries in Africa has been completed.

“Our members and investors in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia etc can access their ZUGACOIN in their local currencies without passing through Bitcoin and Ethereum,” says Archbishop Samzuga, the founder of the world’s currently most expensive Cryptocurrency.

Recall that ZUGACOIN made history and a ground breaking ICO; it became the first Cryptocurrency that started ICO with 100% trading stability and maintain it for over 24 hours without dropping.

Zugacoin trading commenced on December 1, 2020 with the price set on INDOEX EXCHANGE platform at the rate of 1 Zugacoin to $48,957 which in naira is N24,037,887 (Twenty four million, and thirty seven thousand, eight hundred & eighty seven naira).

Speaking further on the process of cashing out Zugacoin from local currencies, Samzuga expressed his joy while urging Nigerians to take due advantage of the currency’s massive growth and ground breaking records.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL REGISTERED MEMBERS OF SAMZUGA FOUNDATION MCS LTD AND INVESTORS IN ZUGACOIN. I lack words to express my gratitude to God for putting our enemies to shame. A demonstration video of the procedure to follow and cash out will soon be released.”

He added, “I’ll advice all Nigerians, Africans to buy Zugacoin and hold for a short time while you watch it grow and you make more profits. Because this project is meant for the people of Nigeria and Africa. But now that it has gone public, if you don’t take advantage of this now, you will be like a cock that died of hunger why sleeping on a corn.”