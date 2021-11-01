Former senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that only an atmosphere of justice and equity will guarantee unity, peace and cooperation in Nigeria.

He listed other attributes to a peaceful and united country to include understanding, fairness and love among the citizens.

Abe spoke yesterday on the sidelines of the general meeting of the 1981 Set of the Akpor Grammar School Ozuoba Old Boys’ Associations (AGSOOBA) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Abe, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress called on old students’ associations in various parts of the country to join in the effort towards the restoration of lost values of the society.

He said: “It is a thing of great joy for friends to gather after 41 years to break bread together. What I think is important now is that we should show the younger generation an example of what Nigeria was like at a time when tribe and religion did not matter.”

Abe, who said the association was embarking on construction of new structures in the school, advised the younger generation to know that an atmosphere of peace, unity, love and cooperation was achievable.

The former senator said, “For us as Old Boys, we are trying to build a new school. We are already mobilizing for that purpose so that we can give the younger ones coming behind a better opportunity that we had during our time.

“I think that effort has gone far but we have challenges and constraints because resources are scarce. But, we are committed to leaving a legacy for the coming generation. We will continue to do what we can to push in that direction.”