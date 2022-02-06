Joy Emmanuel, was caged in a condemned deep freezer and kept in a zinc house by her aunt, Esther Emmanuel in connivance with the husband, Bassey Emmanuel, and she was in that condition for eight months, on the claim that, she is mentally unstable.

The twelve year old girl was starved and left in a pitiable condition by her aunty residing at Sokoto Cinema area in Sokoto North Local Government, until Sokoto state government through the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs intervened and came to her rescue.

Jibrin Aliyu’s case was more dehumanising. He was chained and forced to eat animal fodder without water, while he often ate his own faeces as the only means of survival, at their home in Badariya quarters of Birnin Kebbi, for almost two years, with the knowledge of his biological father and three of his stepmothers.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Bagudu on Women Affairs, Hajiya Zara’u Wali, described Jibrin’s scenario prior to his rescue as unfortunate and shocking.

She said, “We received information that an 11-year-old boy named Jibrin Aliyu had been chained at their home for almost two years. We mobilised our men and rushed to their residence where we confirmed the claim as being true. He was rescued and taken to a psychiatric hospital in Birnin Kebbi for medication.

“What we discovered is that, he had a pre-existing health condition. The ignorant father seeing the boy experiencing a mental health condition and after trying his best, subject the boy to an inhuman and degrading treatment.”

A child rights advocate, Serah Bashimi, attributed the situation to absence of child right law yet to be domesticated in some states since the enactment by the Federal Government 18 years ago.

She said, “Children in Sokoto, Kebbi and other states where the Child Right Act have yet to be domesticated, face numerous challenges to their rights and well-being including lack of access to education, adequate primary healthcare, good nutrition and protection from violence, that must be addressed.

“It is quite retrogressive that since the adoption of the Child Right Act (2003) by the Federal Government during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, some states have yet to domesticate the law mostly due to cultural and religious differences.”

Joy was confined in a fridge inside a cage without food for eight months by her aunt and her husband. The reason for their action, as gathered by our correspondent, was that she was mentally unstable which was later proved to be false by the police.

One of Joy’s neighbours who spoke on condition of anonymity said some people invited the police when they noticed the dehumanising condition Joy was subjected to by her aunt and husband.

The neighbour said, “Immediately, the police rescued the girl, Sokoto State commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Kulu Sifawa, in company with the state police commissioner, Kamaldeen Okunlola, and officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons visited the crime scene to get firsthand information.”

The spokesman for the state police command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said the girl was rescued and the suspects arrested and detained at the Dadin Kowa police station.

ASP Abubakar said, “They kept the girl in a cage at their compound and starved her of food for eight months. When our men broke the door of the cage, the girl was too frail to walk because she was emaciated. We met her in a horrible situation, urinating and excreting inside the cage. The girl was taken to the Specialist Hospital for treatment.’’

When she visited the emaciated girl at the state Specialist Hospital where she was rushed to, for medical attention, Sifawa said, “The state government is taking responsibility of treating the victim and ensure she is properly recuperated.’’

Reading the riot act, Sifawa called for proper investigation into the matter to assist in prosecuting the suspects to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to engage in similar acts.

She stated, “Under this administration, there is no room for assaults and violation of any kind against person in the state as the government is committed to fighting such evil act.’’

Joyful Joy, was the cynosure of all eyes at a recent get-together party for children at the Sokoto state orphanage home, organised by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

The Akwa Ibom-born girl, dressed in skirt and blouse Ankara with a black hijab, seems to have forgotten the maltreatment and all that happened to her while staying with her aunt.

Ask about her aunt, she said, “I don’t know anything about her. I have left her house and I am happy, enjoying in my new home.

“I am happy with my new friends. I will like to go back to Makaranta (school) and, learn tailoring because, I like fashion,” she enthused.

Upon completion of investigation and their subsequent arraignment in court, the couple, Bassey Emmanuel and his wife, Esther Emmanuel, were sentenced by the Sokoto Magistrates’ court to three years imprisonment with N175,000 fine for confining their 12-year-old niece in an unused fridge for eight months.

Delivering his judgement, Chief Magistrate, Shu’aibu Ahmad, fined the couple N25,000 or six months jail term for criminal conspiracy

He also fined them N50,000 for wrongful confinement and in default they would spend 12 months in prison.

He stated that the couple were found guilty of cruelty to child and sentenced them to 12 months imprisonment with N100,000 fine and in default, they would spend three years in prison.

Ahmad noted that they would serve the sentences concurrently.

For Jibrin Aliyu, his reunion with his parents was magnetic, after spending 15 months undergoing healthcare, courtesy of the Kebbi State government.

In his narration, the Chief Medical Director and Permanent Secretary in charge of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Dr Aminu Haliru Bunza, said, “Over 20 medical specialists attended to Jibrin while living in the hospital.

“The boy is now well rehabilitated and the state government apart from taking good care of him would sustain the relationship and assistance to the boy, as part of plans to continue to take care of his health and well-being.

“We are today handing over Jibrin to his parents, after staying with us. When he was brought in, about 15 months ago to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, he was in a pathetic situation.

“During the course of his stay at the hospital, we were able to rehabilitate him, take good care of him, physically, nutritiously and mentally. While in the hospital, he was seen by over 20 different medical specialists of different medical fields, those we have here and some came from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and other facilities outside the country to ensure that he is in a good health condition. A team of medical specialists will be visiting him in their new home to monitor him and see how he is doing.”

In furtherance of the support, Governor Bagudu, who shouldered the responsibility of the boy’s medical care, had also mandated the Kebbi State Health Insurance Agency to provide health insurance cover to Jibrin for him to enjoy free medical services.

From the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, Jibrin and his parents moved into a two-bedroom flat donated to Jibrin by the state government at Badariya quarters. At their new home, Hajiya Zara Wali presented N50,000 to Jibrin’s family donated by the governor’s wife, Dr Zainab Bagudu, which would be a monthly allowance for the upkeep of the boy.

Jibrin father, Aliyu Umar, narrating how his ordeal started said, “ actually, he was born hale and hearty like every normal child until he started exhibiting some traits about three years ago, which I considered abnormal.

“Tried as much I could to rescuscitate him, his condition was not improving for the better. He became a source of concern to the entire family to the extent that, his situation was a drain pipe against the sustenance and well-being of the rest family members.

“The reason why I decided to keep him permanently indoor, was to hide him from the public, due to his deteriorating health condition and safe the family from the public embarrassment and nuisance of a mentally ill-health child.”

Elated Aliyu Umar, however, thanked the governor and his wife for their compassion, magnanimity to his son, Jibrin, and the entire family.

“We can only say, may Allah bless the Governor and his family abundantly,” he prayed.

Recalled that Sokoto State on November 18, 2021, joined other states who had domesticated the Child Right Act.

The Act is to protect rights of the child in tandem with the Convention on the Rights of the Child and adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, described the law as a major landmark achievement of his administration and commended the key actors that ensured it suited and conformed with states that enshrined cultural and religious concerns.

Tambuwal said, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law was also signed by his administration which also shows commitments to end all forms of Gender-Based Violence, sexual abuse and related abnormalities in society.

“We have best Child Protection Law and VAPP Law that conforms with the character concerns of the people of Sokoto State. The bill was possible through the efforts and commitments of the Sultanate Council, State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Suleiman Usman (SAN), commissioner for Women Affairs and others.”

The states that have yet to domesticate the Act are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi,Yobe and Zamfara states.