Gombe renowned politician and philanthropist, Dr Jamil Isyaka Gwamna has expressed his commiseration over the death of the foremost jurist, Justice Abdul Kafarati.

In a statement by his aide, Sani Abubakar Banki, Jamil Gwamna described the late Judge as a great patriot who served the nation meritoriously especially during his days as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

In his words “I received with utmost shock, the news of Justice Kafarati. His death is a great loss to Nigeria.

“He was a patriot who made lots of positive impact in Nigeria during his life time.

“As Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Kafarati served our nation meritoriously.

“His death is a colossal loss to the entire nation and he will be missed.” He added.

Jamil Gwamna commiserated with the family of the late Judge and prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest and give him love ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.