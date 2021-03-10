BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters has expressed sadness over the death of the Supreme Court Justice, Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, saying it has created a big vacuum in the nation’s judiciary.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central said Justice Ngwuta rising from the cradle of judiciary to the pinnacle of the judicial hierarchy confirmed the sacrifices he made for the judiciary to garner strength that could serve as a bulwark and fulcrum for the nation’s fledgling democracy.

Justice Ngwuta died on March 7, 2021, in his sleep barely 23 days to his 70th birthday and retirement age.

The Lawmaker in the statement entitled: ‘Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, End of an Era’, described the Jurist as a Colossus of Nigeria’s judiciary, who would be difficult to forget in history.

Bamidele who bemoaned the demise of the quintessential Jurist in his condolence message to the deceased’s family said the nation had with this death missed one of the committed and dependable members of the bench whose contributions were immeasurable, in that arm of government.

He saluted the industry of the deceased in making the nation’s

judiciary a cynosure of all eyes, not only in Africa, but globally.

“The sudden death of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta was a painful one,

particularly coming a few days to his retirement.

“He was one of the few eggheads of the bench who delivered judgements

that served the purpose of humanity and building of a nation free of

undue interferences in the administration of justice.’’