The South-East South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has reacted to the breach of the residence of the second most senior Supreme Court Justice of the Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili, on October 29, 2021, describing it as a new low of deliberate rascality, too sordid for rational comprehension.

For a nation that wakes up to daily servings of state impunity, they said this was another grave sacrilege beyond ineptitude, and one hoped it won’t be our lot again after a 2016 similar castration of the Supreme Court Justices.

In what he called an interim reaction by the group’s publicity secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu, he said,

“We note with consternation the ease this breach of a Supreme Court Justice residence was conceived, procured and proceeded to be executed, but for the fateful agility of the victim, and swift reversal by a curiously misled Chief Magistrate, prodded by a high ranking state actor, Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Adodo.

“We are even more shocked at the convenient rapid denials from agencies of state on whose behest, the actors are beholden, and who acted to inflict this egregious violence on Justice Mary Odili.

“This worrisome makeover as it were, to isolate a vile episode of such proportion as an impulsive misnomer by unguided officers, without decent expression of outrage, condemnation, and apology from the supervising authority, lends itself to an apprehension of a deeper construct.”

The group, therefore, demanded a thorough and immediate investigation by the Attorney General of the Federation first, to unburden the suspicion of his compromise, and more importantly, to attempt a recovery of confidence from another desecration of the judiciary under his watch.

Ugwu said they hold no grudge against lawful processes of government to check and arrest infractions against persons or institutions, saying “but we feel deeply violated when the rule of law and respect of same, is tossed out in a manner ridden with prejudice and dangerous to our common statehood.”

He said the seeming overt and covert intimidations of the nation’s sacred institutions for justice, especially the highest pillar of hope for all men in quest of justice and fairness, should never be rationalised, tolerated, nor substituted as due process.

“As we await the promised investigation by the Attorney General, we caution that it should be quick, honest and impartial to expose everyone complicit for a date with judgement.

“And lastly, we warn that this aggravated rehash must not be a harbinger of dreadful outcome to the life and security of service of Justice Mary Odili,” he stated.