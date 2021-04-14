BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, |

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja branch on Tuesday threatened to embark on a mass protest if the ongoing indefinite nationwide strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is not resolved immediately.

The Chairman of the branch, Bartholomew Aguegbodo, made the threat at a press conference organised by the lawyers to demonstrate their support for the strike.

Aguegbodo maintained that if the meeting holding today (Wednesday) between the Governors Forum and JUSUN failed to agree on financial autonomy for the judiciary, the branch “would have no other option than to take further steps to compel them to comply with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.”

He said, “What we are talking about is wilful disobedience to provisions of the constitution.

“Without mincing words, the Lagos State Attorney is our member. He is our representative there. We are calling on him to make the state government understand the provisions of the constitution on separation of powers. But where that is not done, we would proceed on a protest to make our position known and our position taken.

“The time has come where all stakeholders, we have to take our destiny into our hands.”

He further alleged that in Lagos, the government has turned the judiciary into a revenue generation arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer said that the NBA Ikeja Branch has passed a resolution that there will be no going back on JUSUN strike until the government yields to the demands of the union and rolls out steps to actualise the financial independence of the judiciary.