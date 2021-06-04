A suit filed by deposed Emir Muhammad Sanusi II against the Kano State government and others was stalled yesterday by the strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Sanusi had on March 12, 2020, sued the inspector-general of police (IGP) and director-general, Department of State Services (DSS) over what he called “unlawful detention/confinement” at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Also joined in the suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 are the attorney general of Kano State and the attorney general of the federation as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

The former emir had, in a motion ex-parte by his team of lawyers, sought an interim order of the court releasing him from the detention and/or confinement of the respondents and restoring his right to human dignity, personal liberty.

After his banishment from Kano, Sanusi was confined to Awe town, Nasarawa State.

The trial judge, Justice Anwuli Chikere, however, ordered his immediate release.

On March 31, the matter could not come up and the case was therefore fixed for June 3.

But the industrial action embarked upon by the judiciary workers nationwide to demand for financial autonomy for the judiciary hindered its hearing.