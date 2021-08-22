Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving Turin this summer.

The 36-year-old still has another year left to run on his contract with the Old Lady, but there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future since the end of Euro 2020.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with an interest in the Portugal international, who has scored 101 goals in 133 appearances for the Old Lady in all competitions.

However, Allegri has said that Ronaldo has never expressed an desire to move on this summer, and the experienced attacker will be staying in Turin for the 2021-22 campaign.

“He has always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave. Ronaldo told me that he is staying at Juventus,” Allegri told reporters.

Ronaldo is expected to leave Juventus on a free transfer next summer, and PSG are thought to be the favourites to sign him, although former club Man United are also believed to be keeping an eye on the situation.

The Portuguese has won two Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia during his time with the Old Lady.