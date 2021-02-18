Porto scored in the first minute of each half to edge ahead in their Champions League tie against Juventus.

Mehdi Taremi pounced on Rodrigo Bentancur’s poor back pass to slide in and convert after only 63 seconds.

Juventus were being outplayed but Adrien Rabiot saw an acrobatic effort pushed away, and Moussa Marega stroked home 19 seconds into the second half.

But Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back on 82 minutes heading into the return leg of the last-16 tie on 9 March.

Juventus have dominated Serie A, winning the title for the past nine years, but Andrea Pirlo’s side are off the pace this season at home and could not come to terms with an energetic and lively Porto outfit either.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland became the first player in Champions League history to score at least 17 goals in his first 13 appearances in Dortmund 3-2 victory over Sevilla.

Minutes after putting Dortmund ahead of Sevilla in the last-16 of the Champions League, the 20-year-old Dortmund striker struck again with a composed low finish to the far post with his lethal left foot.

On a stage that has minted so many attacking superstars in its history, Haaland has so far stood above the rest in terms of finding the net.

After previously becoming the fastest to five and 10 goals in Champions League play, Haaland became the only player to reach at least 17 goals in his first 13 appearances in the competition. He padded that mark soon after.

He has scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven appearances for Borussia Dortmund, the quickest a player has ever reached 10 goals for a single team in the competition, breaking Roy Makaay’s record with Bayern Munich.

With Haaland’s second accurate finish on Wednesday, he moved into a tie with Robert Lewandowski for most Champions League goals since the start of last season.

The second leg in Germany is on 9 March.