Juventus are reportedly planning to offer Paris Saint-Germain a blockbuster swap deal which would see Cristiano Ronaldo join the Ligue 1 giants and Neymar move in the opposite direction.

Juve are understood to be keen to offload Ronaldo next summer in order to recoup a transfer fee for the 35-year-old before his contract expires in 2022.

PSG chief Leonardo recently refused to rule out a move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, although Financial Fair Play rules would likely prevent the French champions from having Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on their books at the same time.

PSG are nonetheless looking to tie both Neymar and Mbappe down to new contracts, but Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb reports that Juventus are keen to push through a swap deal between Neymar and Ronaldo.

The report claims that such a deal would be possible as the two players are on similarly lucrative contracts which few other clubs in world football would be able to afford.

Ronaldo has also been linked with a return to Manchester United, while Neymar has been regularly tipped to move back to Barcelona but is now thought to be happy in the French capital.