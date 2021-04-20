By Our Correspondent

Kaanu Olaniyi is a 23-year-old pro athlete whose talent in basketball has become the talk of the town in Switzerland.

There is so much to be learned in life, and consistently learning new things is what most people wish to do.

With hearing so many new success stories across the globe, doing amazingly well in their respective industries and fields, it feels that as individuals, there are many things to be explored in life, which can help us become more skilled.

The world of sports is one, which has produced many such learners, who today have turned into pro athletes and sports personalities, all thanks to the passion, madness, curiosity and dexterity that people have shown to excel in their favourite sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

We came across one such high-performing and passionate basketball player from Riddes, Switzerland, named Kaanu Nelson Olaniyi, who has gone ahead to turn heads in the industry with his prowess in playing the sport.

From the beginning, if anything that ever attracted Kaanu Olaniyi the most, it was the idea to bring pride to his country by becoming a professional basketball player; basketball is a sport that he found his peace in and decided to become a part of this world.

He was born on March 27, 1998, in Riddes, Switzerland and today, at 23 years, he has risen to the top in the basketball game as a pro player.

Since summer 2018, Kaanu Olaniyi became a part of the National League Team BC Boncourt and has shone in the team as a center player.

It is imperative to know more about this young man’s journey to understand how he started with basketball and how he has reached this position, where he has already inspired many other youngsters as well.

Kaanu Olaniyi began in 2013 and moved to France for getting trained in the youth movement of the first division club ES Chalon. Since it was just a beginning, he did not get selected in the club’s first division squad. When in 2017 he returned to Switzerland, he joined Union Neuchâtel Basket, the National League Team.

However, Kaanu Olaniyi also confessed that through these years, challenges were also a part and parcel of his life.

The latest was his injury in January 2019, where he tore a cruciate ligament. But, the journey so far for him has been great, he said and can’t wait to achieve much more as a passionate Swiss basketball player.